Online gaming must not get to game this market

Having set a blistering pace of growth in the past half decade, India’s gaming industry is now eyeing a pie worth $8.6 billion by 2026-27. With new rules laid out, it would do well not just to comply with grievance and compliance norms, but also watch itself so that it does not stray into zones that rake up basic questions of legitimacy. Digital games, after all, can be of any sort. “The rules are very simple, online gaming betting and gaming betting advertisements have been brought under prohibition," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology. “Any online game that permits wagering as an outcome is effectively a no-go area." While that may sound clear enough, a big grey area exists in what constitutes a game of skill, as opposed to one of chance, which could determine whether it is legal. As money that’s bet on a fully random result is a pure gamble, it tends to attract laws that differ from one state to the next. Also, since the division of roles played by skill and luck in a game can be blurry, slotting them is difficult. In the digital realm, distinctions can be even harder to make without peering into the math formulae behind the facades. An online platform offering wins may turn out to be a simple jackpot spinner in the guise of a skill rewarder.