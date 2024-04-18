Setting age limits for social media users is not an effective way to shield kids

What could that look like? Prinstein offered a template for safer social media accounts that sounded pretty good to this parent of a tween. “I would love to enter my child’s age and have all of the guardrails automatically put into place," he says. The default would be to protect a child’s data, turn off the endless scroll, disable likes, and bar certain types of sensitive content, such as things like cyberhate, explicit content or posts that encourage eating disorders. Those settings could be tweaked for more mature children. “It doesn’t seem like a lot to ask," he adds.