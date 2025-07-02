Stiglitz & Cuerpo: The world has an opportunity to join hands on development again
Initiatives being launched at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Sevilla represent only the beginning. Many pragmatic ideas exist that must be pursued if we are to put global development back on track.
At the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development this week, delegates are calling for urgent action to fix a system that has stopped working. Prior to the third such gathering a decade ago, in Ethiopia, we had witnessed unprecedented advances toward reducing poverty, increasing school enrolment and providing clean water worldwide. Today, however, progress is not only slowing, but potentially stagnating—or, worse, reversing.