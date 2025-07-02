For example, we should see the launch of a Global Hub for Debt Swaps to generate more fiscal space for investment in sustainable growth; a Debt Pause Clause Alliance, to ease pressure on vulnerable countries’ budgets when they are squeezed by extraordinary events; a broad push to re-channel International Monetary Fund special drawing rights (SDRs)—the IMF’s global reserve asset, held mostly by wealthy countries—towards more effective uses; steps to strengthen the voices of debtor countries through a borrower-country platform; and the start of an intergovernmental process on debt restructuring at the UN, following principles that were already agreed to by an overwhelming majority of member states a decade ago.