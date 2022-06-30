Sex education: From teaching to being a learner again

When I was an adolescent, talking about anything remotely sexual was taboo. My first memory of trying to talk about sex goes like this. I am in Salem, Tamil Nadu, in my paternal grandparents’ home. It is hot in the ‘children’s room’ of my grandfather’s old sprawling house, and the rickety fan creaks like the rest of the house. It’s a time when the summer holidays seem to go on forever. I am 12, sans cousins or books, and I am bored out of my mind. In sheer desperation, I read old issues of Reader’s Digest. One of them has a story by a recovered addict who describes how he feels after shooting up heroin as “a chemical orgasm". I ask my mother, “Amma, what is orgasm?" She says, “Show me the word." Then, without missing a beat she responds, “It’s a spelling mistake. They mean organism." I learnt two things. First, that my mother could lie effortlessly. Second, that if I had any questions remotely to do with sex ( I suspected that’s what it was about), I needed to look elsewhere for the answers. Later that year, she sat me down after school and over a plate of Chinese food gave me a horrifying account of uteruses that bled and ovaries that made babies. None of it had anything to do with what I really wanted to know, and I couldn’t eat chowmein for years.

