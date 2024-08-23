Opinion
Just outrage is useless to ensure women’s safety
Summary
- The Justice Hema Committee report on the status of women in cinema in Kerala reflects the systemic inequality and the institutionalized devaluing of women. Outraging without an understanding of real justice and change in ideas of what constitutes true equality is useless.
Sexual assault in India isn’t just an act of gender-based violence; it is also one that reinforces caste and power equations and the structural biases inherent in society.
