02 May 2023
The silence and reproach faced by our sports heroes who are on protest against sexual abuse demonstrates an asymmetry of power within a patriarchal structure that we must tackle
It has taken four months of protests, the formation of a committee and the filing of a case in the Supreme Court for the Delhi Police to register two first information reports (FIRs) against the head of the Wrestling Federation of India. Seven women wrestlers, one of them a minor and many of them highly decorated sportspersons, have accused the federation’s boss of sexual harassment and exploitation. The wrangle over the registration of an FIR, which is just the first step of recording the possibility of a crime having occurred, evasive rings run around this likelihood by the government, and attempts to shame the victims for ‘indiscipline’ are textbook responses to workplace sexual harassment, all of which make reporting cases an uphill task.