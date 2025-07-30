P&G succession: Let’s applaud the Indian diaspora’s success but also look within
Summary
Shailesh Jejurikar, an executive of Indian origin, is set to reach the top of P&G. This is good news, not ‘brain drain’, but comes amid a trend of outmigration that provokes a few hard questions about India’s economic dynamism.
The decision of US-based Procter & Gamble (P&G) to appoint its Mumbai-born and India-educated chief operating officer Shailesh Jejurikar as its next CEO, with effect from 2026, marks yet another triumph for Indian talent abroad.
