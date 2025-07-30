While we must not return to wringing hands over our ‘brain drain’ that once drew long sighs of dismay, nor fret about a scarcity of business leaders to create and run companies that can generate value and aid the economy’s emergence, we still need to confront a lack of dynamism at home that tends to get glossed over. Although high domestic taxation is frequently cited as a reason for a tilt in favour of working abroad among those who have the luxury of choice, shouldn’t a faster growing economy like ours promise greater prospects?