Shake off complacency on fire-safety protocols

On the same day as the Ansal ruling, four infants lost their lives to a fire at Bhopal’s Kamla Nehru Hospital. Shortly earlier, 11 people died similarly in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar District Hospital. As many as 55 deaths within 10 months can be traced to hospital flare-ups in that state. All-India official records show that while our total count of fire accidents fell 40% from 2015 to 2019, we still had much too high a fatality rate. At over 10,000 deaths a year, India must perform better. Our safety guidelines, where they exist, are sketchy, while adherence and enforcement are both weak. Even a small sample would reveal that builders comply too variably with our National Building Code of 2016, on which state-level codes were to be modelled. Though upmarket constructions often get all their clearances and go beyond the list of must-dos, many still falter on keeping inbuilt safety systems in working condition. Routine checks and drills are conspicuous by their scarcity. We must update all codes to mandate vulnerability audits and enforce the closure of gaps. The need for hospitals to store oxygen, for example, puts them at higher risk. Protocols must therefore be calibrated by varied levels of exposure to fire mishaps. The top court had asked for fire-safety audits of all covid facilities, but it is unclear if it was done.