William Shakespeare excelled at stagecraft. The themes in his plays were simple, but their effect dramatic. The bard’s words still resonate in many contexts—such as the economic themes of 2025.
How Shakespeare captured this year’s economic themes more than four centuries after he wrote his plays
SummaryFrom Trump’s colossal tariff stride across the world and Powell’s role as the northern star to the Reserve Bank of India’s course for the rupee and the gloomy economic forecasts of juggling fiends, many of Shakespeare’s immortal lines came to mind during 2025.
William Shakespeare excelled at stagecraft. The themes in his plays were simple, but their effect dramatic. The bard’s words still resonate in many contexts—such as the economic themes of 2025.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More