His influence extended to another theatre: markets. But the latter coined the term ‘Taco,’ short for ‘Trump always chickens out.’ If there was method here, it was probably leveraged by market players who took Banquo’s words in Macbeth as advice to ‘look into the seeds of time, and say which grain will grow and which will not.’ Investors could have used stock indices battered by Trump’s announcements as buying opportunities for big money to be made after a chickening-out reversal of steep tariffs that would send prices back up.