Shake-up alert: Panama isn’t the only US ally that Trump has rattled
Summary
- America’s president-elect seems bent on an expansive approach to its ‘manifest destiny’ but any overreach in its exercise of power could unsettle Pax Americana. Neutral India, thankfully, needn’t worry much.
President-elect Donald Trump appears keen to expand on the long-standing American belief in the United States’ “manifest destiny" to dominate its part of the world. His utterances on buying up Greenland, enrolling Canada as a state and forcibly taking over the Panama Canal all suggest that the US guiding principle under Trump would be ‘Might is Right.’