Shake-up alert: Panama isn’t the only US ally that Trump has rattled

The US forged strategic alliances in Europe, apart from the Far and Middle East, to maintain its hegemony over what it liked to call the “free world," never mind that this world had a dozen-odd dictators, such as Iraq’s Saddam Hussain, Indonesia’s Suharto, The Philippines’ Marcos, Pakistan’s Zia ul-Haq and also Iran’s Shah Reza Pahlavi, whose 1979 overthrow in an Islamic Revolution opened a theatre of geopolitics that often seemed to rival its pre-1991 Cold War with the Soviet Union.