Shaktikanta Das and the brewing challenge of slowing bank deposits
Summary
- Slowing bank deposit growth has RBI governor Shaktikanta Das worried. What are the factors behind this issue, and what are the broader economic implications? Read on to find out.
There is a small crinkle developing in the financial sector that has got the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a bit worked up. It is nowhere near a full-blown crisis, but the proverbial creases-in-the-forehead have started emerging in various documents and statistics released by the central bank.