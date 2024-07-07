Shaktikanta Das and the brewing challenge of slowing bank deposits

More here | Mint Explainer: Behind the worst bank deposit crunch in nearly 20 years

The first is the relative unattractiveness of bank deposits compared with other forms of investment available to investors. Take the 6.8% one-year fixed deposit rate offered by the public sector State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest commercial bank. At 4.75% consumer inflation for May 2024 and the prevailing tax rates, the post-inflation and post-tax yield works out to around 1.4%, which pales when compared with most other competing asset classes in the economy. For example, the stock market has been on fire for the past three to four years. Even for risk-averse individuals, astute investments in mutual funds (leavened with perhaps moderate risks) have the potential of earning over 10-12% returns.