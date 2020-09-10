Sham security

China’s avowals sound hollow. Its aim seems to be to save overseas markets that Chinese companies could soon lose. Specifically, it might be trying to relieve pressure imposed by the US on TikTok to sell out to local investors. Recently, Beijing made it mandatory for this app’s owner, ByteDance, to get its nod for any such deal. It’s well known that China is under an authoritarian regime that cares little for the privacy of its own citizens, who are digitally watched and tracked like prison inmates. Only the naïve would take its data security pledges at face value.