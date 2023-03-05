Share puppetry robs us of capitalism’s best gift1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Don’t let over centralization and stock manipulation, for which Adani’s and pump-and-dump scrips are under a scanner, endanger the efficiency with which India’s economy must emerge
Tradable shares in an enterprise are a great gift of capitalism. By design, they let money pooled from wide sources be staked not just jointly but also extra boldly for big returns from a business, thanks to the liability of shareholders capped at the sum invested in their slice of ownership. By virtue of being openly listed for purchase, they grant everyone access to profit slice-ups and stock markets a role in guiding fortunes. By their width of possession, they widen control and disperse oversight, guidance and rewards, which justifies the concept’s privileges, explains its success and weds capitalism with democracy. If the equity of a company is too closely held, however, most of those bets are off. A boss-run business in the guise of a joint stock corporation is likelier to stumble, while shares too sparsely traded fail to yield market views (let alone cues). Such stocks are also the delight of share puppeteers; as it takes little buying or selling to make them yo-yo, they’re the site of price-rigging scandals big and small. Both kinds were eased by the easy money of covid relief and are now testing India’s regulatory system as policy reversals expose such games. While stock puppetry was spot-lit in January by l’affaire Adani as the stuff of big allegations , its scandal value was buzzed up this month by news of cinema celebrities hauled up for it as part of a small bust-up.