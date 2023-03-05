Tradable shares in an enterprise are a great gift of capitalism. By design, they let money pooled from wide sources be staked not just jointly but also extra boldly for big returns from a business, thanks to the liability of shareholders capped at the sum invested in their slice of ownership. By virtue of being openly listed for purchase, they grant everyone access to profit slice-ups and stock markets a role in guiding fortunes. By their width of possession, they widen control and disperse oversight, guidance and rewards, which justifies the concept’s privileges, explains its success and weds capitalism with democracy. If the equity of a company is too closely held, however, most of those bets are off. A boss-run business in the guise of a joint stock corporation is likelier to stumble, while shares too sparsely traded fail to yield market views (let alone cues). Such stocks are also the delight of share puppeteers; as it takes little buying or selling to make them yo-yo, they’re the site of price-rigging scandals big and small. Both kinds were eased by the easy money of covid relief and are now testing India’s regulatory system as policy reversals expose such games. While stock puppetry was spot-lit in January by l’affaire Adani as the stuff of big allegations , its scandal value was buzzed up this month by news of cinema celebrities hauled up for it as part of a small bust-up.

On 2 March, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred from the market and penalized over 30 small players for pump-and-dump games played with two micro-cap scrips, Sadhna Broadcast Ltd and Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. As alleged, both got pumped up last year by manipulators and dumped after crowds were drawn by the dazzle of their rise. Market killings are often made this way and such scams have been rampant, but the gall of this one lay in signs that it was staged as a scripted project of showbiz-as-media. It is said to have had a multi-crore budget for advisory channels on YouTube with names like ‘Moneywise’ and ‘Profit Maker’ to attract a sizeable audience—plenty of it by means of paid traffic boosters—for sneaky bits of fake news to be fed and demand for chosen stocks fanned. As irony would have it, among the falsehoods deployed to inflate Sadhna’s price, which zoomed last summer, was that it would be taken over by Adani. Since this roaring empire was seen to be on a media hunt then, it may even have sounded plausible. After Hindenburg’s 24 January report on the group, though, whether Adani rigged its own stocks has been the big question. Their availability being lower than what India’s 25% minimum free-float rule ought to spell has long been suspected. And since they’re so thinly traded, not only has their value been volatile, they’re that much easier to inflate—as allegedly done covertly by entities under the control of Gautam Adani’s elder brother. In response to petitions, the apex court on Thursday set up an expert panel to study recent market volatility and check if there was any regulatory failure that may call for reforms, even as it asked Sebi to probe if the free-float rule was violated, related-party dealings were not disclosed and if any stock manipulation took place.

The country’s equity boom has served us well, with millions taking part in money-making, but the vitality of financial intermediation via stock markets will depend on ownership dispersal. For our economy to emerge efficiently, it’s best that we let markets allocate resources to the extent possible. It’s way too centralized today.