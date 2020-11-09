Shared India-US values could spur tech-sector growth

As a high-decibel US election draws to a close, and China continues to assert its supremacy in Asia, India must make some tough economic choices. The US is a $30 billion service export market for India, a figure that is about two-thirds the size of India’s overall trade deficit with China in 2019. The total stock of US foreign direct investment (FDI) in India stood at $45.9 billion last year, 20 times greater than the cumulative Chinese FDI. A change of guard at the White House necessitates a more deliberate Indian approach to foster economic ties with the US. However, the Joe Biden administration will probably ask for a stable environment for American enterprise as a precondition to support India’s rise.

Technology markets have driven the largest growth in bilateral trade and commerce, and represent a litmus test for India’s strategy in the days ahead. In the absence of global rules, cross-border access to new markets depends on common values. The great internet firewall that insulates China’s digital market from foreign influence is a manifestation of a closed value system. Conversely, India has cultivated an open digital market, which is far more conducive to American interests. However, maintaining this openness is tougher than mimicking the Chinese model. Trade barriers can be applied online without expending state capacity, whereas balancing open digital markets with the national interest requires technical expertise.

America’s technological prowess is founded on the values of free speech, protection of intellectual property (IP) and market competition. A Biden administration is likely to re-emphasize these in bilateral and multilateral engagements, in keeping with a reversion to the country’s historic mean. For India, it is important to consider how each of the aforementioned values can impact future conversations on technology and trade, and, concomitantly, secure access to American markets.

First, free speech is codified in the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which the US government can restrict only via special legislation. For instance, when the internet started to grow, the Clinton regime passed the Communication Decency Act to regulate minors’ access to pornography. A “safe harbour" for online intermediaries that provide a platform for other publishers without liability is tucked within this legislation. This exception aided the proliferation of e-commerce and social media companies that dominate the global internet today.

India has safe harbour provisions similar to the US’s in its Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. In both countries, these legal shields for online intermediaries are under scrutiny. Trump sought to narrow its construct through an executive order on preventing online censorship in May 2020, alleging social media biases on political speech. Similarly, India is considering amendments to narrow safe-harbour provisions under the IT Act. There is a wide consensus that social media should be better governed, especially to regulate the carriage of illegal, incorrect or non-authorized content. However, Biden will likely take a more nuanced approach than his predecessor. His administration will likely recognize that the suppression of political ideas can reduce societal welfare. India too would do well to push for social media accountability through transparency, rather than a complete removal of safe harbour.

Second, IP rights are also protected under the US Constitution, and their centrality will mark a continuity in American policies. Under Trump, the US trade representative put India on the ‘Priority Watch List’ of countries with IP frameworks that “have negatively affected US right holders". Trade tensions will get exacerbated if India dilutes IP rights over online datasets, provided for in ratified international treaties and domestic copyright law. A committee of experts appointed by the Indian government recently suggested that the notion of private ownership “holds full meaning only in terms of physical assets", a seeming bid to override IP rights over data. In any case, India’s track record of protecting private property is subpar. The country is ranked 105th and 120th on the economic freedom indexes of the Fraser Institute and Heritage Foundation, respectively, both of which have property rights as prominent parameters. To remedy this, India must hyphenate public interest and property rights.

Finally, the US is likely to take a firmer approach to antitrust regulation in new markets. House Democrats proposed a fundamental overhaul of competition laws to regulate Big Tech this October. That Biden will take up this popular cause is inevitable. However, that could strengthen American resolve to ensure a level playing field for its companies abroad, to balance the use of state pressure at home. Conversely, India has done little to suggest that competition is a priority. Just last month, the ministry of finance reportedly objected to the Reserve Bank of India’s progressive framework for private entities to run retail payment systems that compete with the state-backed National Payments Corp of India.

Like openness, the development of competitive markets takes work, but the economic history of advanced markets suggests this is the most effective path to higher productivity and growth. America’s imminent return to its core values is an opportunity for India to find its own economic ideology, and tech markets are a good place to start.

Vivan Sharan is author of ‘Wonked: India in Search of an Economic Ideology’

