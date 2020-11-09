Shared India-US values could spur tech-sector growth

India has safe harbour provisions similar to the US’s in its Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. In both countries, these legal shields for online intermediaries are under scrutiny. Trump sought to narrow its construct through an executive order on preventing online censorship in May 2020, alleging social media biases on political speech. Similarly, India is considering amendments to narrow safe-harbour provisions under the IT Act. There is a wide consensus that social media should be better governed, especially to regulate the carriage of illegal, incorrect or non-authorized content. However, Biden will likely take a more nuanced approach than his predecessor. His administration will likely recognize that the suppression of political ideas can reduce societal welfare. India too would do well to push for social media accountability through transparency, rather than a complete removal of safe harbour.