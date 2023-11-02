Shareholder diversity may explain Apple’s stock price
Apple is very widely held and its diverse shareholder base also means that much greater variation in views of the stock’s future price movements. This keeps investor interest high.
The adrenaline boost I get when I see a share that I own rise in value during the trading day has always invigorated me. Recent data accessed from Alpha Spread piqued my curiosity, as it showed that leading technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon enjoy market capitalizations which surpassed their intrinsic values by a whopping 25%, 28%, 46% and 42% respectively, as on 1 November. These are all tech-driven firms, and artificial intelligence (AI) may well be driving these overvaluations. But AI-related benefits have been known for quite some time and have already been factored in by the stock markets. What’s also common to these firms is that they are very diverse in terms of ownership. Hence, it can be posited that shareholder diversity is a factor that drives stock overpricing.