Shareholder diversity may explain Apple’s stock price

The adrenaline boost I get when I see a share that I own rise in value during the trading day has always invigorated me. Recent data accessed from Alpha Spread piqued my curiosity, as it showed that leading technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon enjoy market capitalizations which surpassed their intrinsic values by a whopping 25%, 28%, 46% and 42% respectively, as on 1 November. These are all tech-driven firms, and artificial intelligence (AI) may well be driving these overvaluations. But AI-related benefits have been known for quite some time and have already been factored in by the stock markets. What’s also common to these firms is that they are very diverse in terms of ownership. Hence, it can be posited that shareholder diversity is a factor that drives stock overpricing.

Diversity means dividends literally and metaphorically: As an equity valuer at EY, I got to watch stock markets in operation up-close. When investors believe that a firm’s stock price will rise, they wish to buy that firm’s share; and when other investors believe the same stock will decline, they seek to sell it. Stock markets play a pivotal role in linking the two groups with opposite expectations, thus resulting in trades. Contrarian expectations play a vital role in this, to the benefit of both parties.

Apple, as a widely held company, makes for a good case study. Apple’s shareholding pattern is quite diverse and its shareholders are sizeable in number (23,838 as of 14 October 2022). These two factors increase the chance of contrarian expectations among its investors. Shareholder diversity means greater variation in views of the stock’s future price movements. Many may feel that it will rise, while others may believe that it will decline. Diversity-induced varied expectations will mean that the overall interest in Apple remains high, thus making it overpriced.

Further, unlike Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk who alone owns around 13% of Tesla’s equity (source: Nasdaq), Apple’s insiders hold only 0.07% of its pie (source: Yahoo Finance), so Apple’s ownership is less concentrated. This also means Apple’s senior managers have less of an incentive to make decisions in their own interest, making the company better disposed to shareholder-value maximization. Shareholder diversity helps align decision-making with the interests of all shareholders, which could also explain why its shares are highly valued.

Additionally, according to Yahoo Finance, Apple’s institutional shareholding stands at 61.32%, which is much higher than Tesla’s 44.21%. Institutional investors typically exert significant influence on board level decision-making. In theory, their power being relatively high at Apple therefore serves to ensure that shareholder interests are in that much better alignment with its organizational objectives, which in turn results in superior outcomes.

A valuation insight: As an associate at Deutsche Bank’s trading desk, I learnt the pithy trading rule: “Buy underpriced stocks, sell overpriced stocks." Given that Apple is overpriced, it should be sold. Yet, even some short-term investors are holding on to their positions, thus resulting in its sustained overvaluation. Why? Is it related to shareholder diversity? You guessed right.

When multifarious investors (retail, mutual funds and others) come together, there is considerable market dynamism. This arises because these investors as a class have widely varying perceptions of the safety of the stock in question and the returns to be obtained from it, resulting in diverse expectations of future price movements. This is the case with Apple in my observation.

Moreover, liquidity-related perspectives also vary, which has an impact on stock price movements. When there are diverse expectations regarding safety, returns and liquidity, it’s very likely that several viewpoints exist. This can result in overvaluation.

Shareholder power: According to CNBC, in 2022, Apple’s shareholders passed a proposal for an internal diversity audit. While this was non-binding, it did exert pressure on the company to conduct such an audit. Such positive expressions of shareholder democracy send signals of diversity and inclusion, which also attracts investors, boosting its price. Shareholder diversity could plausibly have reinforced Apple’s overvaluation this way too.

Reasoning by analogy: In Tamed, Alice Roberts writes that in the 1840s, Ireland was growing only one variety of potato. When the fungus hit the country, its potato crop was decimated, precipitating a famine that left around 1 million dead. The population of Ireland never recovered from this body blow, and even in 2021, its population was much lower than it was before that famine. Diversity is of critical importance not only in terms of food supply, gender and corporate workforces, but also equity ownership.

In conclusion: As human beings, we seek explanations, and we should consider incorporating factors such as shareholder diversity in our analysis of stock price behaviour. It integrates the perspectives of economics, business and markets.

