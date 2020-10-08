Shareholder value isn’t past its sell-by date as a corporate goal

Moreover, when quarterly results do affect share prices, it is often because the short term has been interpreted as a credible reflection of the long term. By the same token, instead of trying to boost short-term profits by sacrificing the long term, corporate managers would do better to explain their strategy and encourage investor patience. And if market analysts do not buy their argument, perhaps they have a point, and new management may be in order. It is up to good corporate boards to decide. They can certainly encourage managers to take a longer-term view. Vacuous statements about serving all stakeholders need [not] be issued.