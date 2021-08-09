Sharing an Olympic gold medal can be about maximizing utility

It is not that medals have not been jointly awarded in previous Olympic Games. Over 2,600 medals have been given to athletes in Olympics, but there have been only 120 instances of medal sharing since the modern Summer Olympics began in Athens back in 1896. The gold medal itself has only been shared 31 times, a majority of them in sports where the winners were determined either by judges (like gymnastics) or by two athletes performing equally well and officials deciding to declare them both as joint winners. This, however, is the first instance where rival athletes from different countries asked about the possibility themselves, and then chose to share the medal.