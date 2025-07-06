Manu Joseph: Try as you might, the human face cannot mask its age

The reason why people are not able to stop ageing might lie in physics rather than biology. The universe tends towards disorder. The phenomenon is known as ‘entropy.’ A smooth young face is a transient balance of perfectly working cells that will inevitably decay. The ways in which nature can attain order are very very few, but the ways in which it can achieve disorder are countless. And the odds of skin staying taut are dismal. A wrinkle is not an intended design; it is one of billions of ways in which cells drift toward disorder. We age because it is very hard to violate the second law of thermodynamics.