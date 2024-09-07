Opinion
Sheikh Hasina’s extradition conundrum: What are India’s options?
Summary
- The grassroots view in Bangladesh is that India is a strong ally of Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League, rather than the country. This party- and personality-specific identification is detrimental to India’s long-term interests in the region.
Sheikh Hasina’s dramatic exit from Bangladesh has created a strategic conundrum for India, one that sparks three key questions:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more