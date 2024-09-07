Sheikh Hasina’s extradition conundrum: What are India’s options?

While this clause stands contested, India still has substantive legal ground to make its case in light of Article 6 and Article 8 of the treaty. Article 6 permits ‘political character of offence’ as grounds for exception, while Article 8, clause 1.3 states, “A person may not be extradited if the accusation against him is not made in good faith in the interests of justice." India can technically invoke both clauses, which are well within the parameters of international law to deny extradition. Nonetheless, this would have consequences for India-Bangladesh relations.