She’s yet to log in: Let’s fix India’s gender gap in financial inclusion

Statistics tell a similar story. The All India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS) administered by the National Statistical Office provides an important measure of financial inclusion in India. The most recent survey (2019) includes gender-disaggregated data, which is a useful measure of how women own and use various financial instruments. As per the survey, 80.7% of women in rural areas and 81% in urban areas had deposit accounts in banks. This is an improvement over the 77% of women estimated to own bank accounts in India, as reported by the last Global Findex Report (2017), which surveys a similar demographic cross-section. The male-female gap in bank account ownership has reduced over the past few years thanks to the roll-out of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts. Currently, a little over half of Jan Dhan account holders are women. But access to financial services in itself is not financial inclusion.

