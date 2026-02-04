We must shield education from the growing miasma of nonsense that has come to afflict the world
The very foundation of education is under threat—and with it the ability of students to think critically. As AI-driven slop, techno-faith and utter nonsense pervade public life, we must do our utmost to safeguard education or forever live in regret.
A poisonous miasma pervades the world today. Slop is a part of that miasma. ‘Slop’ was picked as ‘word of the year’ for 2025 by some publications. Its sound evokes what it means—low-quality, high-volume digital content generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The word once meant ‘wet food waste or mud,’ but now in its new avatar, it fills an urgent void and helps us label what we are inundated by.