Among the current crop of technoholics is the vanguard of the artificial intelligence (AI) world. Their faith seems complete that AI can solve all problems for humanity, and some appear to believe that it will in fact be the resolver and redeemer of the human condition. Certainly, there are many sane voices in the world of AI, but too many are too far gone. Either because of true faith in AI or the glittering sight of hundreds of billions of dollars.