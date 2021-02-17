Shield harmony but don’t wield a sword against dissent

There are valid concerns about what constitutes ‘fake news’, who determines this and how much regulation is too much. However, it is difficult to challenge conventional wisdom on the first part, at least on the surface. For Blackstone, writing in the 1700s, freedom of the press was freedom against licensing acts such as those passed by the Stuart kings, which required any book to be cleared by an authority before it was allowed to be printed. The tools largely chosen by social media behemoths—labelling questionable posts, and exercising some measure of control over how posts go “viral"—are not modern-day licensing laws, but merely control the amplification of posts. Uncontrolled dissemination of material to millions of people forms no part of the right to free speech, and these steps are reasonable and proportionate tools for stopping the tide of fake news and hate speech that has imperilled social harmony and our democratic institutions. More drastic action, such as the deletion of some posts, undoubtedly impacts free speech. But, as Columbia professor Tim Wu convincingly argues, many arguments of the traditional free speech doctrine rest on assumptions that simply do not hold good in the modern information age and merit some reconsideration. The information age, with its glut of data, requires a new paradigm of free speech and new definitions of censorship, particularly because these concepts are now being adopted by private companies.

