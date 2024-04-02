Shield minority shareholders from business family feuds
Summary
- Why should non-family stakeholders suffer? Stricter Sebi rules could disincentivize disputes that disrupt family-held firms, depress stock prices and hurt shareholder value.
All seems good when the parents are around. After their passing, human greed and jealousy seem to strain relations in many business families. The distribution of wealth and power within a family to everyone’s satisfaction is a universal challenge. In many parts of the world, timely transitions from family-run to professionally managed businesses have helped mitigate such conflicts, driven in part by the fear of shareholder lawsuits.