Shield minority shareholders from business family feuds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India took a significant step last year by expanding the scope of disclosure requirements under Sebi’s listing Regulation 30A. It addressed the prevalence of undisclosed family arrangements within business groups that directly impact the operation and ownership of listed entities. These arrangements, whether formal or informal, can restrict the freedom of listed entities to conduct business or dictate succession plans for key management positions, while remaining hidden from the scrutiny of the business’s board and shareholders. Sebi’s notification mandates the public disclosure of all such covenants, shedding light on any exclusion of family members from ownership or control, or the allocation of specific entities to particular branches of the family. Such transparency is essential to ensure that the governance of listed entities stays free of undue familial influence and manipulation.