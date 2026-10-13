On the last day of their meeting in Prague in August 2006, 424 astronomers of the International Astronomical Union voted to demote Pluto from its current status. Having grown up, as so many of us have, believing that Pluto was the 9th planet in the solar system, the fact that it had been reduced to a hunk of rock came as a rude shock.
Shield yourself: Judgement is the last human bastion against AI bots ready to take jobs away
SummaryAs we gain experience deploying artificial intelligence (AI) in workplaces, the work that's best not automated is getting clearer. What AI can’t reliably take are fine judgement calls that senior job roles entail. Juniors will need to acquire these skills for employers to value them.
On the last day of their meeting in Prague in August 2006, 424 astronomers of the International Astronomical Union voted to demote Pluto from its current status. Having grown up, as so many of us have, believing that Pluto was the 9th planet in the solar system, the fact that it had been reduced to a hunk of rock came as a rude shock.
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