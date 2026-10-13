Shield yourself: Judgement is the last human bastion against AI bots ready to take jobs away

That said, we must not be so bold as to presume that AI systems will never be able to do this. In 2017, a model trained on two centuries’ worth of US Supreme Court decisions predicted case outcomes with over 70% accuracy. But as good as these systems are, they are, at best, making a calculated guess about a decision that has not yet been made. In every instance, it will be the judges who actually decide, and since we have no way to look into their minds, they could still rule otherwise.