Shifting demand patterns must guide state excise policy design

The data also shows that by 2030, half of all consumers would buy more of the same category of alcoholic beverages that they were consuming, 26% are expected to move to higher brands, and 24% are projected to spend on newer categories of alcohol (for example, craft beer, craft gin, etc). Globally, governments from time to time use such data to maximize revenue collections and guide consumers towards “quality liquor consumption". For example, after analysing shopping patterns, the Scottish government on 1 May 2018 changed its duty structure in a way that the maximum impact of taxes was on low-priced, high alcoholic-content drinks, which are mainly sold in supermarkets and shops. These guided consumers towards premium/high-quality produce, and at the same time limited the quantity consumed. A detailed study by R. Griffith, M. O’Connell and K. Smith in 2019, Tax Design in the Alcohol Market, using UK market data for two years (2010 and 2011), with a representative sample of 18,713 households, found that on average, heavier drinkers tend to purchase stronger types of alcohol. They suggested that an alcohol tax system that increases the relative prices of strong and cheap products may successfully target the consumption of heavy drinkers. However, consumer preferences vary. Hence, the findings will depend on: (i) how strongly different households (e.g., light versus heavy drinkers) switch away from products in response to an alcohol tax rise; (ii) how strongly and what alternative alcohols they switch to; and (iii) what fraction of drinking externalities are accounted for by heavy drinkers. All these factors must be considered by governments as they design alcohol policies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}