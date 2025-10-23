Despite Trump’s pushback, the end of shipping fuelled by oil is inevitable: Here’s why
Trump’s effort to preserve oil-powered shipping seems doomed to fail. As cargo ships pivot to LNG, methanol and other low-carbon fuels, the age of oil on the high seas is nearing its end—and no diplomatic bullying or trade tactics can turn back the tide.
It took months of diplomatic entreaties, cajoling and threats for US President Donald Trump’s administration to get the world to delay a global price on shipping emissions. His rearguard action to prop up the age of oil on the high seas is doomed to fail, however.