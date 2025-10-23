The ports themselves are starting to catch up. At Singapore, the world’s biggest refuelling terminal, the share of demand for conventional fuels has been dropping by about 1% a year for three years. At No. 2 Rotterdam, nearly 13% of the total last year was LNG, biofuel blends or clean methanol. Even traditional engines are sipping less crude as design improvements make them more efficient. Regional regulations like the EU’s FuelEU initiative, which comes into effect in May, are forcing shipowners to clean up their fleets even in the absence of global rules.