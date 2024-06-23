Shorts as office-wear is no longer as unthinkable as it once was
Summary
- What’s acceptable office attire? It comes down to social norms and belief systems about professionalism and how that intersects with gender, race, class and body type. With dressing becoming more casual, mainstream office fashion is also shifting.
As summer heats up, vitriolic debates in the US are peaking. I’m talking about the rift between men who wear shorts to office and those who consider these a workwear abomination. On the West Coast, especially in the tech sector, wearing shorts to work is perhaps unremarkable. But not in northeast US.