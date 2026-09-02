Is there a twist in India’s foreign exchange diversification tale? An International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper in 2022 identified India as among the major countries diversifying its forex reserves to non-traditional currencies. At 10% of its reserves, India’s share of non-traditional currencies was at the same level as those of Germany and Switzerland, but below those of Indonesia, South Africa and France. By the latest count, India’s forex reserves stood at $729 billion.
Short-term dollar pressures should not distract India from the need to diversify its forex holdings
SummaryEven the central banks of US allies are diversifying away from the dollar. Notably, US debt is no longer risk free. In an extreme global crisis, a diversified reserve base would serve India well. And risk mitigation isn’t de-dollarization.
Is there a twist in India’s foreign exchange diversification tale? An International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper in 2022 identified India as among the major countries diversifying its forex reserves to non-traditional currencies. At 10% of its reserves, India’s share of non-traditional currencies was at the same level as those of Germany and Switzerland, but below those of Indonesia, South Africa and France. By the latest count, India’s forex reserves stood at $729 billion.
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