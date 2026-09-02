Short-term dollar pressures should not distract India from the need to diversify its forex holdings

Is there a twist in India’s foreign exchange diversification tale? An International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper in 2022 identified India as among the major countries diversifying its forex reserves to non-traditional currencies. At 10% of its reserves, India’s share of non-traditional currencies was at the same level as those of Germany and Switzerland, but below those of Indonesia, South Africa and France. By the latest count, India’s forex reserves stood at $729 billion.