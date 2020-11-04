Should Big Tech lose sleep over who wins this election?

Facebook was thrown into the midst of a massive election-interference controversy during the last elections, resulting in the President taking direct aim at social media. Since then, the White House has had a love-hate relationship with social media—love the platforms, but be wary of the companies that own them. So naturally, as the next election approached, political ads, election security and social media became hot topics. Trump and his inner circle have repeatedly had their posts struck off for spreading misinformation on matters ranging from covid to unproven voter fraud. Trump and his Republican colleagues have accused social media companies of political bias. Democrats, on the other hand, have complained of Facebook not fact-checking political ads. While Twitter and Google made some moves to either ban political ads altogether or ones that make false claims, Facebook only made some nuanced efforts. Both political sides appear to bear grudges on this topic, and after these polls, an ongoing debate on Section 230—a law that gives website publishers immunity from charges filed over third-party content—is sure to gain centre stage. Any changes to this law could have a serious impact on the way social media curates what people post on their platforms. That said, making changes to this law will not be easy, no matter who is in power, and could easily be a long drawn arduous affair, to say the least.