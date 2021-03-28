Should I keep staying home when I'm sick after covid?

I justified this in many ways, telling myself that with young kids in day care, if I were to stay home every time I caught a cold, I would never go to work or travel. I also looked around and saw lots of people doing the same. I thought I was following the norm. And the first time I can recall someone telling me to go home when I felt like I was healthy enough to be at work was in February of 2020, a few weeks before the lockdowns began.