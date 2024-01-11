Should India worry about retail loans growing furiously?
Summary
- Despite some instances of consumer indebtedness and the absence of specific warnings signs, there are signs of binge borrowing at the retail level and the risk of it going overboard isn’t trivial.
During a recent shopping expedition, we encountered a consumer offer that turned the concept of present-value of money on its head. We were looking to buy a refrigerator and were informed that if we opted for a no-cost six month equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan, we would get a discount. No such discount was available on making the full payment instantly.