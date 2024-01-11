Should India worry about retail loans growing furiously?

So, is this reason enough to be alarmed? Apart from a few lenders highlighting slightly higher stress in certain consumer loan categories, there aren’t any warning signals. RBI’s most recent Financial Stability Report sounded no alarm bells either with respect to overall retail credit quality, even though it highlighted some instances of consumer indebtedness. About 43% of customers availing consumption loans already had three other active loans, and about 30% of customers had availed more than three loans in the past six months. A few years ago, we noted the trend of rising consumption loans in these pages , highlighting what its enablers were. At that time, we wrote: “Like all powerful trends, this trend could be prone to getting over-extended in due course of time."