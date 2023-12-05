Should OTT platforms be regulated the same way cable television is?
Summary
- Different business models should not be treated alike for regulation. Also, as IT Rules already exist to oversee online apps, why reinvent the wheel?
The introduction of the Draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023 (Draft Bill), marks a significant shift in the regulatory approach taken by India towards over-the-top (OTT) streaming and digital news platforms available on the internet. The Draft Bill proposes extending traditional broadcasting regulations to digital publishing services, with requirements of mandatory registration, the establishment of content evaluation committees and adherence to common programme and advertising codes put in place for platforms across broadcasting mediums.