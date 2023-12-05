Should OTT platforms be regulated the same way cable television is?

The Draft Bill also proposes the establishment of content evaluation committees by all broadcasters to self certify their content. Digital publishers already undertake content rating exercises under the IT Rules, 2021. Research by The Dialogue based on industry feedback suggests that the current content rating process is working quite well. Further, extending the established norms further by mandating more onerous content evaluation procedures can be impractical on account of the unique nature of the ever-expanding internet. The web’s continuous influx of material, including news and other content on current affairs, is so voluminous that it is virtually impossible for any panel to effectively review and certify everything. Moreover, ensuring objectivity and similar standards of certification across all publishers can be a significant challenge.