Should our manufacturers be allowed to set up banks?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) working paper which recommends that manufacturing groups and business houses be allowed bank licences , while mapping global norms against this and disclosing that all but one of the experts consulted were against this, has generated plenty of heat. Like almost everything else right now in India, views on the issue largely depend on which side of the political spectrum you swing on policy matters. Considering the content, disclosures and manner of this idea’s presentation, it looks to me as if this is a kite flown to see what reactions emerge. The Narendra Modi government is unlikely to spend political capital on such a big change if there are enough signals that it would be a vote loser. But since the kite is in the sky, we should use the opportunity to think through the issue of letting manufacturers own banks while trying to keep politics out of it. I will outline three areas to look at this question from different windows.