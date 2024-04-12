Should parents pay for the crimes of their kids?
Summary
- Where does parental responsibility begin and end in juvenile crime? Parents held guilty in America for lives taken by their 15-year-old son raises this thorny question even in India.
The news that Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of 15-year-old Ethan, held guilty of the 2021 killing of four fellow students in Michigan, US, have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison, is a wake-up call for all of us. Jury trials of the hapless parents held them guilty for deaths caused by their offspring. Their crime? Failing to prevent their son from committing the heinous crime. In a day and age when many parents, even in relatively traditional societies like ours, bemoan the loss of parental ‘control’ over their kids, the growing incidence of juvenile crime is a sad fact of life. But the conviction of an offender’s parents, a first in US history, is a call for parents and kids— and indeed for society at large—to introspect. Where does parental responsibility begin and end in the context of juvenile crime?