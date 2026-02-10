Should RBI compensate victims of digital fraud—or leave such policy matters to the government?
However well intentioned, RBI’s move to cushion the losses of cyber-fraud victims would push the central bank into the domain of government. Central banks work best when they stick to their traditional role and resist mission creep.
It is not often that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor’s statement on monetary policy includes an announcement that directly touches the lives of Indians at large. Repo rate changes and liquidity measures—the stuff that such statements are usually made of—are one stage removed, as their impact plays out through the banking system.