Experience has shown that the narrower their remit, the better the performance of central banks. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell put it well. Speaking in the context of the US central bank’s role in fighting climate change, he said the Fed should not “wander off to pursue perceived social benefits that are not tightly linked to its statutory goals and authority." These, he added, are best left to elected branches of government. India’s Reserve Bank, likewise, would be best served by sticking to its knitting.