Opinion
Should RBI shift gear on its managed float of the Indian rupee?
Summary
- To Mint Street’s credit, India resolved a macro trilemma in its own special way—keeping all three settings of an ‘impossible trinity’ in a grey zone. Recalibrate this for a more market-priced rupee if the expected trade gains outweigh the short-term risk of price instability.
The Indian rupee has been under pressure in recent months, with more of it being converted into US dollars than the other way round. Last week, its exchange rate slipped below ₹85 to the dollar.
