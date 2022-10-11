Should taxpayers fund credit guarantee for start-ups?

There is also a strong economic rationale for publicly funded credit guarantee schemes for MSMEs (most start-ups fall under this bracket), since they account for almost a third of the GDP and a bulk of employment (estimated at around 100 million) in India. Typically, such businesses have high growth potential, contribute disproportionately to local economies where they are located and are high employment generators. At the same time, they tend to be highly risky, and are constrained by lack of a prior – or adequate – financial track record given their age and hence either miss out on traditional funding or have to pay much higher interest rates. But, as an OECD study (Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2018) pointed out, the benefits have to be viewed against the costs – not just of operating the scheme, but of the opportunity cost of deploying public funds in this area vis-à-vis the returns if they were deployed in other areas like physical and social infrastructure creation, healthcare, education, etc.